Pancake, waffle mix sold at Walmart nationwide recalled after cable fragments found inside

If you bought pancake and waffle mix recently, you may want to check your pantry.

Continental Mills issued a recall for a single lot of its Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, citing that fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were found in “a limited amount of product.”

The FDA said the affected product, with UPC code 078742370828, lot code KX2063, and best by date of 09/01/2023, was distributed in Walmarts nationwide.

However, there have been no contaminated products or injuries reported as of Saturday, March 19.

If you purchased this, you’re advised to throw this away immediately or return it to a Walmart for a replacement or refund.

For more information or to receive a refund, you can call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832.

