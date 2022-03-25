16-year-old whose truck got caught in Texas tornado to receive 2022 Chevrolet Silverado

The video above shows the red pickup truck getting caught in the twister as it crossed the road on Monday, March 22, 2022. Credit: Brian Emfinger / LSM

A 16-year-old will soon have a new ride after his truck was flipped into the air by a Texas tornado on Monday.

The video above, posted by Brian Emfinger/LSM, shows the twister sweeping up the red truck, flipping it on its side and then spinning it around. Eventually, the truck was returned to an upright position.

The driver, 16-year-old Riley Leon, took this as his chance to get out of the area as quickly as possible and drove away immediately after.

The video quickly went viral on the internet and was shared by thousands given that myriads were simply amazed that the teen made it out alive.

Many would say it’s nothing short of a miracle that Leon survived the incident. His truck on the other hand did not.

That’s why Chevrolet is gifting the teen and his family a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition in Cherry Red.

Leon and his family will be presented with the truck on Saturday, March 26, at the dealership.

The tornado tore through the City of Elgin, a suburb of Austin, and left at least three people injured. The tornado also destroyed dozens of homes and businesses,

To help with recovery efforts, Chevy Cares will also be donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.