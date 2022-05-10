Crime update, job fair and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission will meet today. The police department will give an update on crime in the city. It will also get an update on youth and gang violence prevention. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Belmont Branch Library.

The City of Martinsville will celebrate the grand opening of the Five Points Neighborhood. It’s a public-private partnership, developing workforce housing and support the revitalization of Uptown Martinsville. As we’ve reported, it will include 12-single family homes and 15-town homes.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys will hold an open house today at its Danville Jobs Center. Representatives will talk about the center and services available. There will also be a presentation, recognizing two grants from the United Way and Community Foundation of the Dan River Region. The open house runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There’s a ribbon cutting today for the Lynchburg Sports Locker. The program provides new and gently used sporting goods to local youth. It will help them with both equipment and attire so they succeed in sports.

The Danville Community College Advisory Board will meet today. It will go into executive session to discuss its search for a new president. The three candidates for the job were on campus last week, answering questions from the community.

Lynchburg City Council will continue its public hearing as it looks to fill three seats on the School Board. The community will have the chance to give comments about those who have applied for the position before council goes into closed session to discuss them.

McDonalds will hold a hiring event at local restaurants across Virginia and North Carolina today. It’s looking to hire more than 10,000 people in 350 locations. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at participating locations.