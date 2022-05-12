Win two tickets to the Cocktail Classic in Fincastle!

Don’t miss Virginia’s most extravagant celebration of craft cocktails, the Cocktail Classic powered by Freedom First Credit Union, Saturday, May 21 at the Preserve at Crooked Run in Fincastle!

Features an unmatched, all-inclusive evening with a pairing of decadent foods and locally made craft spirits by Brady’s Distillery alongside live music by Star City Dueling Pianos and cigar bar on this breathtaking property in Botetourt Co. with proceeds to benefit Center in the Square, produced by Big Lick Entertainment!

You can enter here to win two tickets:

See the full contest rules here.