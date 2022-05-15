Florida driver who suffered medical emergency reunited with Good Samaritans who came to her aid

A Florida woman who suffered a medical emergency while driving at a busy intersection last week was reunited with the strangers who came to her rescue.

Earlier this week, we told you about a group of strangers who came together to rescue a woman suffering a medical emergency while behind the wheel. Now, the Good Samaritans are being celebrated for their selfless actions.

Last week, Laurie Rabyor lost consciousness behind the wheel of her vehicle due to a mix of high blood pressure medications and a fasting diet.

Onlookers came to her rescue though, collectively stopping the car and possibly saving her life.

After the car was stopped, the Good Samaritans remained at the scene until paramedics arrived.

It was all captured by traffic cameras and posted to Facebook by the Boynton Beach Police Department. You can watch the full video below:

A Good Samaritans acted quickly to rescue a Florida driver having a medical emergency. Credit: Boynton Beach Police Department

On Thursday, the department honored the Good Samaritans and reunited them with Rabyor.

Each Samaritan, as well as Rabyor, received a free Caribbean cruise along with a $2,000 gift card.