Proposed sales tax increase, redistricting and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will meet today. It will get a presentation on the proposed one percent sales tax, which would go to school construction. As we’ve reported, a similar resolution, presented to voters last year, failed by 23 votes. The question could go before voters again in November.

Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute starting today. For the next two to four days, portions of Main and Church Streets will be closed overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will be working on the crosswalks.

If you’re looking for a job, Chick-fil-A on Valley View Boulevard is holding a hiring event today. It’s looking to fill both full- and part-time positions. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the restaurant.

There’s a groundbreaking today for a new facility that will turn biogas into natural gas. The Western Virginia Water Authority and Roanoke Gas are teaming up for the project.

The Henry County woman, charged in the January 6th Capitol riot, will appear in federal court for the first time today. According to court filings, Jamie Ferguson was inside the Capitol Rotunda for 40 minutes. She is facing four charges, including entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. Ferguson is a former member of the West Virginia National Guard.

Vinton Town Council will meet tonight. The town manager will present the proposed budget for the next fiscal year. They could also vote to accept a $50,000 grant from the Virginia Brownfield’s Restoration and Economic Development Assistance Fund to help with the hotel project downtown.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing tonight about its election districts. The county is required to draw new local election districts every ten years following the census to make sure each district has nearly the same population.