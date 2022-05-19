Empowering women, graduation and more news happening today

Good morning!

The University of Lynchburg will hold commencement today. The keynote speaker is Dr. Julius Sigler, who is a graduate of the school and former vice president and dean for academic affairs. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m.

The Central Virginia Business Coalition holds its annual Empower Women’s Seminar and Awards Luncheon. The keynote speaker is former POW Jessica Lynch, who served in Iraq in 2003. Her convoy was ambushed by Iraqi forces where she was captured and seriously injured. She was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Prisoner of War medals.

Party in Elmwood returns to Roanoke’s Elmwood Park tonight. Enjoy an evening of great music. The series runs every Thursday through September 22. Admission is $5.

The former Virginia Tech football player charged in the death of a Blacksburg man will be arraigned today. Isimemen Etute is accused in the fatal beating of a man who he matched with on Tinder. Currently, his jury trial is scheduled to begin next Wednesday.

The Virginia Department of Education will release its report on Restoring Excellence and Closing Achievement Gaps in Virginia Schools. The state’s Superintendent will present the findings and how students can better be served. Governor Glenn Youngkin is also expected to make remarks.