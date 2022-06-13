Roanoke John Doe identified, LEAP expansion and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

A press conference will be streamed live on Colorado’s Park County Coroner’s Office Facebook page, where officials plan to identify a John Doe they believe is a Roanoke man. This is in connection to human remains that were found by hikers while hiking off-trail near Hay Creek in Lost Creek Wilderness. The conference is taking place at 10 a.m. in Fairplay, Colorado.

Student input sessions begin today in the search for the next Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent. The first session takes place at BHS at 10:30 a.m. and the second session takes place at AHS at 1 p.m. Any MCPS student in grades K-12 is invited to attend. Two other sessions are scheduled for tomorrow at different locations.

The community input session for the next Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent also starts today. One will take place at AHS Auditorium at 5:30 p.m. and a second session will take place at the BHS Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Two other sessions are scheduled for tomorrow at different locations.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission will meet this morning in Richmond to hear staff presentations on reviews of Virginia’s science and technology economic development incentives and Virginia Housing. Staff will also present findings from a compliance review of James Madison University’s management agreement with the state. The meeting will be livestreamed on the Virginia Senate’s video stream at 10 a.m.

The Local Environmental Agriculture Project or LEAP is renovating a historic building in Roanoke’s West End neighborhood. It is to expand access to healthy food for the community and is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. at 1027 Patterson Avenue SW. Once the construction is completed in 2023, the building will house a food hub, food processing operations, community space, fresh food retail outlet, farmers market and office space.