UWRV Park Cleanup, lunch fundraiser and more news happening today

The United Way of Roanoke Valley will spend the morning cleaning up Booker T. Washington Park. Volunteers will pick up trash and stain the Greenway rails. Lunch will be provided as well as cool treats from Freedom First Scoop. The cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The 19th Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days event will be held in Rocky Mount starting today and lasting through the weekend. The Franklin County based festival will take place in the Franklin County Recreation Park. It will feature everything from a Hot Stock Antique Tractor Pull to blacksmithing. The three-day event kicks off at 9 a.m.

