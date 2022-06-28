Salem Fair preps, ENOUGH Rally and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

The Roanoke City Public Schools will have their Farm to School Partnership celebration at James Madison Middle School Garden. The district alongside the Local Environment Agriculture Project, and Virginia Cooperative Extension will celebrate the resources created, the relationships established, and the groundwork laid for future growth. The celebration starts at 9:15 a.m.

Celeste Park will hold a ribbon cutting following months of renovations to the park. The ceremonial reopening will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. across the street from 740 Franklin Street in Rocky Mount.

The Salem School Board will hold a meeting at the Andrew Lewis Middle School in Room 130. The purpose of the discussion is salary scales. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

The Empowering Neighborhoods to Overcome Undesirable behavior Gives Us Hope organization is having a rally this evening at 6:00 p.m. It is taking place at Birchwood at Hillside Ct. Lynchburg

The Clean Valley Council is offering a rain barrel making workshop from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The workshop will be held at Grace Covenant Church. Campfire s’mores will be provided to participants at the end of the workshop. Space is limited.

The 34th annual Salem Fair preps are underway today at the Salem Civic Center. This is ahead of the big event scheduled to start Wednesday. Construction of many attractions and rides will take place throughout today.

The Martinsville City Council will hold a closed session meeting starting at 6:00 p.m. where they will discuss the appointments to boards and commissions. At 7:00 p.m., a regular session will start where, among other things, they will discuss the approval and adoption of the 2021 update of the West Piedmont Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Today at 11:00 a.m., an agent with the FBI in Richmond will speak about the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team. They will also discuss community outreach, human trafficking, and more.