Vasectomy requests increase after the Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade has sparked protests across the country and has led to an increase of men seeking vasectomies, NBC News reports.

The new ruling, which ended a constitutional right to abortion, made decisions on the surgical procedure easier for men like Jerald Stiedaman, 46, of Evanston, Illinois, and Sam Peagler, 26, of Austin Texas.

“If my wife can’t protect her own body and have control over her own body, then I feel like I have a responsibility to do it for both myself and for her,” Peagler said.

NBC News told more stories of couples who have decided to make bodily changes to keep the responsibility of childbearing at bay.

Ohio hospitals, specifically the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, say requests for vasectomies started with three to four requests a day, but from June 24 to June 29 it got 90, according to NBC News.

Missouri urologist at the Kansas City Urology Care, Dr. Christian Hettinger, also told NBS affiliate KSHB that they have been bombarded with calls, with an increase of 900% of people looking to get a vasectomy.

States like Ohio, Texas, Florida and Missouri are among many states that have created ‘trigger laws,’ designed to temporarily ban or restrict abortions.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he is seeking to enact a 15-week abortion ban.

With the spike in the decision to get vasectomies, hospitals are needing to gear up for what is to come in the following weeks.