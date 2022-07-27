Four Virginia Mega Millions tickets win $10,000, jackpot expected to grow to $1.025 billion

FILE - A lottery ticket vending machine in a convenience store, July 21, 2022, in Northbrook, Ill. Now that the Mega Millions lottery jackpot has topped $1 billion only the fourth time a lottery game has reached such heights plenty of people who rarely play the game are considering risking $2 or joining an office pool in hopes of an immense payoff. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginians were itching to have their numbers drawn for the Mega Millions jackpot yesterday, and while no one in the entire country matched all of the winning numbers, there were plenty of people that won prizes.

According to a Virginia Lottery release, there were more than 180,000 tickets bought in Virginia that won prizes in the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing, and four of those tickets each won $10,000.

The Virginia Lottery said those four tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number and were bought at the following stores:

Giant Food, 10346 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania

7-Eleven, 13821 Heathcote Blvd. in Gainesville

7-Eleven, 2256 Red Tide Road, Virginia Beach

Ashley’s Market, 6445 Rockfish Valley Highway in Afton

Because no one matched all of the winning numbers, the Virginia Lottery said the jackpot for Friday’s drawing is estimated to grow to a whopping $1.025 billion.

While that jackpot is massive and you might want to play, you may want to consider your odds of winning.

Ad

The Virginia Lottery said that the odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are one in 302,575,350, but the odds of winning any prize in the drawing is one in 24, with the lowest prize amount being $2.