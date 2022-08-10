WATCH: Pres. Biden signs PACT Act into law

President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law Wednesday at about 9:45 a.m.
The legislation strives to expand V.A. benefits for veterans exposed to toxins resulting in health issues.
If you missed it, you can watch it below:
