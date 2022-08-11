New Cadet Week, Caesars groundbreaking event and more news happening today

Good morning!
- New Horizons Healthcare is holding a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m. at the Valley View Clinic at 5060 Valley View Blvd. An open house will follow to celebrate the opening of the newest location at Valley View Mall. Tours and refreshments will be available. The clinic is a nonprofit community health center that provides primary care, dental, pharmacy and behavioral health services on a sliding scale fee to the community.
- Caesars Virginia is having its groundbreaking event today. It starts at 9:30 a.m. at 1100 West Main Street in Danville. After the future casino’s groundbreaking, local and state officials are expected to speak. Due to limited space, the public will only be allowed to view the event through a live stream of the festivities on the River City TV Facebook page. You can also watch a live stream of the groundbreaking on all of our digital platforms.
- The Montgomery Museum of Art and History will have an open house for its summer membership mingle event. It starts at 5 p.m. at 4 East Main Street in Christiansburg. At 6 p.m., the MRF Branch will formally present its Black History Collection to the museum, including newly created history booklets.
- Botetourt County School Board is holding a meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 143 Poor Fam Road in Fincastle. A closed session is scheduled for several motions, including a motion to discuss reports related to the security of any governmental facility, building or structure, or the safety of people using those facilities or buildings. In the open meeting following the closed session, the board will look at the authorization of the Superintendent to fill vacancies between now and Sept. 8.
- A public meeting is scheduled for the Dearington Neighborhood Plan and Housing Study Review at 6 p.m. There, residents will get updates and provide input regarding the completed Dearington Neighborhood Plan and the ongoing Housing Study. The meeting is taking place at the Jefferson Park Neighborhood Center at 405 York Street.
- You can find out the history behind the Christiansburg Institute at 6 p.m. at the Hill School Community Center. Recent Radford University graduate Gabrielle Spennacchio-Parker will piece together the fragmented historical record to better understand how a once vibrant African American campus was publicly auctioned and transformed into housing, shopping and industrial developments.
- Roanoke County school buses are back on the roads today and school officials want to remind drivers to be careful as students go to and from home. They ask that drivers give buses plenty of space on the roads, especially for the morning and afternoon runs. Drivers should not only be prepared to stop when following buses but be responsible and obey all laws for the safety of children. By Virginia law, drivers are required to stop when the flashing red lights are activated in both directions until the children are clear of the roadway, the lights stop and the bus is moving again. You do not have to stop if you are driving in the opposite direction of the school bus on a roadway that separates you from the bus with a barrier or physical median.
- New Cadet Week starts for Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets today. Students are required to complete their own training, which began before their early return to campus. The week will conclude with the New Cadet Parade on Aug. 18 where all local community members are welcome to come.
- The 86th Annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention kicks off in Felts Park on South Main Street in Galax. There are several times you can enjoy the event. Today’s schedule includes the Clawhammer Banjo, Autoharp and Guitar Competitions. That all starts at 6 p.m.
