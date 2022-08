New Cadet Week, Caesars groundbreaking event and more news happening today

Caesars Virginia is having its groundbreaking event today . It starts at 9:30 a.m. at 1100 West Main Street in Danville. After the future casino’s groundbreaking, local and state officials are expected to speak. Due to limited space, the public will only be allowed to view the event through a live stream of the festivities on the River City TV Facebook page . You can also watch a live stream of the groundbreaking on all of our digital platforms

Botetourt County School Board is holding a meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 143 Poor Fam Road in Fincastle. A closed session is scheduled for several motions, including a motion to discuss reports related to the security of any governmental facility, building or structure, or the safety of people using those facilities or buildings. In the open meeting following the closed session, the board will look at the authorization of the Superintendent to fill vacancies between now and Sept. 8.

