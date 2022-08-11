New Cadet Week, Caesars groundbreaking event and more news happening today

Botetourt County School Board is holding a meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 143 Poor Fam Road in Fincastle. A closed session is scheduled for several motions, including a motion to discuss reports related to the security of any governmental facility, building or structure, or the safety of people using those facilities or buildings. In the open meeting following the closed session, the board will look at the authorization of the Superintendent to fill vacancies between now and Sept. 8.

