Park It on Market, Dr. Pepper Park live performance event and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

ALCOVA Mortgage is inviting the community to fill the bus with school supplies at Roanoke’s Historic City Market at 10:00 a.m. this morning. They are doing this in partnership with Downtown Roanoke Inc. and Roanoke City Public Schools. It’s called the Park It on Market event with a goal of filling an entire school bus with pencils, paper, crayons and more for Roanoke City Public Schools. The event lasts until 4:00 p.m.

Piedmont Arts is having an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits. Those exhibits feature Renaissance-style paintings, found-objects assemblages, and photos of the Appalachian Trail. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the museum.

The band Face 2 Face will perform at Dr. Pepper Park where they will premiere a tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel. This is all a part of a talent-filled weekend with shows today, tomorrow and Wednesday August 17. Each show will feature performers who have perfected their own genre and travel the world playing different shows. Tonight’s performance starts at 6:00 p.m.

The Newport Agricultural Fair kicks off today at 4:00 p.m. It is the longest running ag fair in the state. It takes place at 4:00 p.m. in Giles County.