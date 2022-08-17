Looking ahead to the Green Hill Highland Games

The event highlights Scottish culture and is a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House

SALEM, Va. – Organizers are gearing up for a strength test in the Greenhill Highland Games.

Participating in the Green Hill Highland Games is an opportunity to highlight Scottish culture, and for men and women to compete in events to prove who is the strongest person.

Organizers said the event is a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia.

“The Ronald McDonald mission is to keep the family together when you keep the family together, the success rates for the patients are so much higher it’s a wonderful thing to have in the valley,” Chad Clark, the organizer, said.

The Green Hill Highland Games will take place on August 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Salem.

The event is free to the public and competitors, but donations are accepted.

Ad

You can learn more about the Green Hill Highland Games here.