TSA screened a record number of travelers this Labor Day weekend

This Labor Day weekend, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 8.76 million travelers, the first time a holiday weekend travel exceeds numbers from 2019.

In 2019, TSA screened 8.24 million travelers over Labor Day weekend, but this year, TSA screened 8.76 million.

This weekend, TSA officers stopped 67 guns through screening.

On average, they prevent 17.3 guns a day and expect this year to top the current record of 5,972 guns stopped in 2021.

“TSA’s highly trained and dedicated workforce facilitated secure travel for millions of passengers during the busy summer travel season with very little disruptions at the checkpoint,” said TSA Acting Administrator David Pekoske. “We were also able to continue the deployment of new technologies that facilitate stronger identity verification procedures and enhanced security screening for carry-on bags.”

TSA recommends passengers enroll in TSA PreCheck to make the lines faster. PreCheck travelers can leave on their shoes, jackets and belts, and keep their electronics and liquids in their bags.

Any travelers with assistance needs or questions/concerns can call TSA Cares at 855-787-2227 (toll free) at least 72 hours before flying.