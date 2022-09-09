‘Just add water’: Kellogg’s releases new portable cereal

Kellogg’s is rolling out a new product to stores near you.

It’s called Instabowls, a portable, “mess-free” cereal cup without the need for milk.

The portable cereal comes in four varieties: Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, and Raisin Bran Crunch.

Kellogg’s says the new product is perfect for those who are on the go.

“In recent years, there has been a huge trend toward portability for food, especially as busy schedules and life’s everyday curve balls prevent traditional sit-down meals,” said Chris Stolsky, Marketing Director at Kellogg Company. “We created Kellogg’s Instabowls as an easy solution for the ‘anytime cereal break’ so you can now bring your favorite Kellogg’s cereals with you wherever life takes you and not have to worry about milk, dishes, or clean-up.”

The cereal cup features a single-serve portion. When cold water is added, the instantized milk turns into real milk with a stir.

Instabowls can now be found at Walmart. The portable cereal will eventually roll out to other retailers nationwide.