SURVEY: Which holiday are you most excited for?

Now that October is finally here, the holiday countdown is on!

Whether it’s baking yummy sugar cookies and binge-watching Halloween movies to celebrate the spooky season or even watching Christmas classics to get in the holiday spirit, I always look forward to this time of the year.

And let’s not forget about Thanksgiving! It’s a perfect day to relax and indulge in delicious homemade dishes, all the while reflecting on all that you’re grateful for and spending time with family.

I’d love to hear which holiday you guys are most excited about.

Let us know in the survey below: