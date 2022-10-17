Looking ahead: Which big retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving in 2022?

If you’re planning on doing some last-minute shopping on Thanksgiving Day, you might want to check ahead and ensure your go-to store is open.

Trends in recent years have shown more stores closing on Thanksgiving, leaving Black Friday sales strictly online. This year is no different.

The following retailers have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving 2022:

Kohl’s

Kohl’s announced all its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

“Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in-store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year,” said Kohl’s.

Customers can still shop online through Kohl’s.com and in the Kohl’s App while its doors are closed.

More information on Kohl’s holiday hours and hours during Black Friday week will be shared later.

Target

Last year, Target announced they will close for Thanksgiving “moving forward.”

The retailer announced its biggest savings of the season will start three weeks earlier than last year. There will be weeklong Black Friday deals and savings of up to 50% off, according to Target.

“We know our guests are eager to start their holiday shopping and Target is here to help – and help them save big, whether that’s on gifts that family and friends are sure to love or stocking up on all the essentials for a season filled with festive gatherings,” said Christina Hennington, Target executive vice president and chief growth officer.

Best Buy

Although Best Buy announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving; they are extending store hours this holiday season. Starting Oct. 30, stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Walmart

A spokesperson for Walmart said all locations, including Walmart Neighborhood Markets, will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, NBC 5 reports. This will be no different than in 2020 and 2021 when Walmart closed its doors for the holiday.

Costco

Costco will have its doors closed on Thanksgiving, along with many other holidays. For specific hours at your local Costco, you can search here.

Make sure to check your local store’s hours as hours may vary.

Here’s a look at several more stores that will be closed this year, according to their websites:

Bed Bath & Beyond

Home Depot

JCPenney

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Macy’s

PetCo

PetSmart

Sam’s Club

Here is a list of closings from last year.

We will continue working for you to provide updates about closings as Thanksgiving approaches.