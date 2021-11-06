What stores will be open on Thanksgiving 2021?

If you need last-minute Thanksgiving recipe ingredients, or if you’re just looking for Black Friday sales, these stores have you covered.
We’ve made a list of some major retailers and their hours. However, make sure to check your store locations as hours may vary.
So far, these are the stores we know will be open:
- Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- CVS: Stores will be open on Thursday, but customers should check for specific hours
- Kmart: Stores open at 6 a.m. on Thursday
- Kroger: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Michaels: 6 p.m. -10 p.m.
- Rite Aid: Stores will be open on Thursday, but customers should check for specific hours
- Walgreens: 24-hour locations will open, all other locations will be closed
- Whole Foods Market: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Stores we know will be closed:
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Home Depot
- Home Goods
- JCPenny
- Kohl’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Petco
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Walmart