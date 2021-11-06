What stores will be open on Thanksgiving 2021?

( Karolina Grabowska,Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If you need last-minute Thanksgiving recipe ingredients, or if you’re just looking for Black Friday sales, these stores have you covered.

We’ve made a list of some major retailers and their hours. However, make sure to check your store locations as hours may vary.

So far, these are the stores we know will be open:

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CVS: Stores will be open on Thursday, but customers should check for specific hours

Kmart: Stores open at 6 a.m. on Thursday

Kroger: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Michaels: 6 p.m. -10 p.m.

Rite Aid: Stores will be open on Thursday, but customers should check for specific hours

Walgreens: 24-hour locations will open, all other locations will be closed

Whole Foods Market: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Stores we know will be closed: