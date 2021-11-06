50º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

News

What stores will be open on Thanksgiving 2021?

Kamryn Buza, Intern

Tags: Holiday, Thanksgiving, Consumer
( Karolina Grabowska,Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If you need last-minute Thanksgiving recipe ingredients, or if you’re just looking for Black Friday sales, these stores have you covered.

We’ve made a list of some major retailers and their hours. However, make sure to check your store locations as hours may vary.

So far, these are the stores we know will be open:

  • Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • CVS: Stores will be open on Thursday, but customers should check for specific hours
  • Kmart: Stores open at 6 a.m. on Thursday
  • Kroger: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Michaels: 6 p.m. -10 p.m.
  • Rite Aid: Stores will be open on Thursday, but customers should check for specific hours
  • Walgreens: 24-hour locations will open, all other locations will be closed
  • Whole Foods Market: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Stores we know will be closed:

  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Costco
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • Home Depot
  • Home Goods
  • JCPenny
  • Kohl’s
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Petco
  • Sam’s Club
  • Target
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Walmart

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kamryn Buza joined 10 News as an intern in September 2021.

email