Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaulted’ at San Francisco home, suspect now in custody

(Andrew Harnik, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” during a home invasion at their San Francisco home, according to a statement from the speaker’s office.

Officials say it happened early Friday morning (Oct.28) and the assailant, who has not been identified, is now in custody.

Paul was transported to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the statement read.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities search for the motive behind the attack.

Speaker Nancy was not in San Francisco at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” the statement read.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops