Here’s what to know ahead of Wednesday’s $1.2 billion Powerball drawing

Wednesday’s drawing is the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Virginia Lottery Powerball ticket (Associated Press)

Wednesday’s $1.2 billion Powerball drawing has many feeling lucky.

The Virginia Lottery is providing some updates ahead of the big night:

  • As of 2:30 p.m., $2,290,550 in Powerball tickets were purchased in Virginia Wednesday, on pace to hit $6.3 million in sales ahead of the drawing
  • Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $1.2 billion, and the cash value is $596.7 million
  • The drawing is the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever, and the fourth-largest of any lottery drawing
  • Wednesday’s drawing will be at 11 p.m.; If there’s no winner, the estimated jackpot will become $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing

Virginia Lottery officials say tickets can be purchased until 10 p.m. at Virginia Lottery retailers, online, or on the Virginia Lottery app.

