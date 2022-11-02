Here’s what to know ahead of Wednesday’s $1.2 billion Powerball drawing

Wednesday’s $1.2 billion Powerball drawing has many feeling lucky.

The Virginia Lottery is providing some updates ahead of the big night:

As of 2:30 p.m., $2,290,550 in Powerball tickets were purchased in Virginia Wednesday, on pace to hit $6.3 million in sales ahead of the drawing

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $1.2 billion, and the cash value is $596.7 million

The drawing is the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever, and the fourth-largest of any lottery drawing