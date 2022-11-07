Here is your chance to vote for Dollywood in USA Today’s 10Best Theme Park Holiday Awards

After winning Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Award 14 times, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas is on the ballot once again!

It is nominated for USA Today 10Best Theme Park Holiday Award.

Dollywood is one of 20 American theme parks nominated by USA Today. A panel of relevant experts chose the nominees for all categories, according to Dollywood.

The contest is live and runs through Dec. 5 at noon.

Anyone is eligible to vote and can vote once per day, per device. You can cast your vote here.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas has been a tradition since 1990. There are over 6 million Christmas lights you can experience on a train ride and many holiday shows including “Christmas in the Smokies” and “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Guests can visit Santa’s Village and Glacier Ridge as well.

For more information on Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas, click here.