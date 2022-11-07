Nestlé USA recalls edible cookie dough for a ‘foreign substance’

Edible cookie dough lovers, you may want to double-check the batch code the next time you go for a spoonful.

Nestlé USA is voluntarily recalling some of their Nestlé Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs due to the potential for soft plastic film, according to the FDA.

The recall is isolated to three batches that were made August 1-3, with batch codes of 22135554RR, 22145554RR and 22155554RR.

Nestlé USA said consumers with any of the three batch codes should not eat the product and should return the product to the retailer for a replacement or refund.

There were no injuries or illnesses reported, but Nestlé USA said they acted out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted them about it.

This recall is following a separate recall made last month for Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.