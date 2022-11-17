Virginia Attorney General’s office to investigate what led to Sunday’s UVA shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia’s Attorney General, Jason Miyares, is launching an investigation into what led up to Sunday’s shooting at the University of Virginia that left three football players dead and two hurt.

The investigation comes after UVA’s president, Jim Ryan, and University Rector Whitt Clement sent a letter to Miyares requesting the review.

Miyares will appoint special counsel to assist his office in the investigation.

Following the investigation, Miyares’ office says a public report will be shared with “students, families, and the larger UVA community, and government officials at the appropriate time.”

You can find the full statement from the Attorney General’s office below:

The Office of the Attorney General, at the request of the University of Virginia and its Board of Visitors, will be conducting a review of the events that led to the tragic death of three university students last Sunday evening. Attorney General Jason Miyares will enlist special counsel to assist the Office in completing this important work. A public report will be shared with students, families, the larger UVA community, and government officials at the appropriate time. The Attorney General will work with deliberate speed while ensuring that all necessary resources remain devoted to the criminal investigation being conducted by state and local authorities. Victoria LaCivita, Miyares spokesperson

You can also find the full letter from UVA officials below: