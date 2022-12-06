UVA awards posthumous degrees to three football players killed in shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia and the College of Arts and Sciences departments are honoring Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry with posthumous degrees.

The initial request was made by Associate Dean for Undergraduate Academic Programs Rachel Most, who served as dean for all three students in college.

On Nov. 13 at about 10:30 p.m., the three students were shot and killed on a charter bus as they returned from a field trip in Washington, D.C. Two others, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, survived the shooting and are now recovering.

Twenty-two-year-old Chris Jones, also a UVA student, has been charged with the following in connection with the shooting: