Richmond airport makes TSA’s Top 10 list of unusual finds

Richmond International Airport (RIC) made it into the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) annual Top 10 List of most unusual items found at security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. (Credit: TSA)

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond International Airport made it to the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Top 10 list of most unusual items discovered at security checkpoints nationwide in 2022.

What item scored the airport a spot on the list? A knife was found in quite an unusual spot.

Officials said a TSA officer who was working the X-ray machine at the airport spotted the knife in a man’s carry-on bag. In an initial search, the knife couldn’t be found but once each item was separated and x-rayed again, the knife was spotted inside a laptop.

The laptop was then disassembled, and a double-edged knife was found to be concealed within the computer.

TSA officials said the traveler claimed to have no idea that there was a knife in his laptop, however, he did confirm that the knife was his.