FILE - Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022. On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, people will once again gather at Gobblers Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phils inner circle summon him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow. According to folklore, if he sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter. If he does not, spring comes early. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

Phil the groundhog has made his prediction on how long winter will last this year.

This year the furry critter saw his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter.

If you missed it, you can watch it below:

According to records dating back to 1887, Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times, the Associated Press reports.

