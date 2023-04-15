VSP issues AMBER alert for child missing out of Newport News

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert after they say a child was abducted.

Authorities said the abduction happened on Saturday, April 15, around 10:00 a.m.

The child, 9-year-old Brielle Silver is believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News, police said.

Brielle Silver has brown hair in a pony tail and brown eyes, VSP said. She’s described as being about 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, white shorts, with no shoes, and may be wearing silver dolphin earrings, according to state police.

Authorities believe the child was abducted by Bethany Gould. VSP described her as a woman with brown hair, hazel eyes, and who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. There is no clothing description at this time.

Police said they may be traveling in a gray 2005 Mercury Mariner with Alabama tag 32BM568.

For further information contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-727-2500 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts