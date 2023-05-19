Gov. Youngkin issues flag order to display state flag for Armed Forces Day

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia to fly at full staff on Saturday, May 20 on public buildings and grounds as part of Armed Forces Day.
The order also encourages all state agencies and institutions to display the POW/MIA flag at full staff on public buildings Saturday, in honor and remembrance of those who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice for the country, who were or are prisoners of war, and those reported missing in action.
You can read the governor’s full order below.
This is an order to display the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia at full staff on public buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia as part of Armed Forces Day on May 20, 2023.
Pursuant to the Code of Virginia, §2.2-3310.1, it is encouraged that all agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth display at full staff the POW/MIA flag on public buildings on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in honor and remembrance of the service and sacrifice of members of the United States Armed Forces who are or were prisoners of war or reported missing in action.
Ordered this the 19th day of May, 2023.Gov. Youngkin