Gov. Youngkin issues flag order to display state flag for Armed Forces Day

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia to fly at full staff on Saturday, May 20 on public buildings and grounds as part of Armed Forces Day.

The order also encourages all state agencies and institutions to display the POW/MIA flag at full staff on public buildings Saturday, in honor and remembrance of those who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice for the country, who were or are prisoners of war, and those reported missing in action.

You can read the governor’s full order below.