Virginia State Police searching for missing 19-year-old with Autism

19-year-old Jacob Donald Skeates was last seen Sunday, May 21 at 5:05 p.m. on foot at 1059 Eden Way North.

Chesapeake, Virginia – Virginia State Police has issued a missing person with autism alert on behalf of the Chesapeake Police Department.

19-year-old Jacob Donald Skeates was last seen Sunday, May 21 at 4:05 p.m. on foot at 1059 Eden Way North in Chesapeake.

Skeates is described as a white male, 5′ 9″, 130 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. Police say he is possibly wearing a light blue sweatshirt, khaki pants, and white tennis shoes.

According to the alert, the missing person has been diagnosed with autism and their disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety.

Contact the Chesapeake Police Department with any information regarding Skeates whereabouts at 757-382-6161.