Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in honor of Memorial Day

Gov. Youngkin has ordered all U.S. and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds on Monday, May 29 in honor of Memorial Day.

The order encourages all agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth to display the POW/MIA flag on public buildings, in memory and honor of the service and sacrifice of members of the armed forces of the United States who are or were prisoners of war or reported missing in action.

Flags will be lowered at sunrise on Monday, May 29, and will remain at half-staff until sunset.

You can read the governor’s full order below.