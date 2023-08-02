Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut if you didn’t win the lottery

The odds weren’t in anyone’s favor Tuesday night, with no one cashing out on the top prize in the Mega Millions jackpot. Don’t worry though, Krispy Kreme is giving its customers another chance to luck out on some dough.

For Wednesday (Aug. 2) only, you can head to Krispy Kreme near you for a free Original Glazed Doughnut if you didn’t win anything in the lottery Tuesday night.

You just have to bring a losing lottery ticket from Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot or from any lottery, as long as it was purchased on Tuesday.

The offer is limited to one freebie per guest, while supplies last.

“Tuesday’s $1 billion lottery drawing reminds us that we definitely hit the lottery when it comes to our fans. There’s probably a billion reasons we love them so much. So, this week we want them all to win some ‘dough,’” the company said in a press release.