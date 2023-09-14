Gov. Youngkin signs budget deal boosting tax relief, school funding

It’s official — Virginians can expect some money back in their wallets.

On Thursday, the governor signed the bipartisan budget.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

It includes a one-time tax rebate of $200 for individuals and $400 for joint-fliers.

The deal also raised the standard deduction, removes the age requirement for military retirement, and reinstates a popular back-to-school sales tax holiday that lawmakers forgot to renew.

“If it’s not clear, let me reiterate, that the Commonwealth remains a state where your government understands that we work for you,” Youngkin said.

In addition to tax relief, the budget boosts spending on public education and mental health by hundreds of millions of dollars.