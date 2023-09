Consumer Reports | The dangers of water beads

A recent recall highlights the dangers of a popular kids toy. Water beads start out tiny, but grow dramatically in water.

We’re explaining how the beads have reportedly been the cause of thousands of emergency room visits in Thursday’s Consumer Report.

Marketed as safe and non-toxic sensory toys, water beads are all the rage. Just soak them in water and watch them grow into slippery, squishy balls of fun.

But as Ashley Haugen found out, fun can quickly turn terrifying after her then thirteen-month-old got ahold of her older sister’s water beads.

“One morning, Kipley woke up and she was vomiting,” said Ashley Haugen, of That Water Bead Lady.

Thinking Kipley had a stomach flu and needed fluids, Ashley took her to the emergency room. Once there, the doctor told her they would need to perform surgery immediately.

“The surgeon came out and he showed us a picture of what he had found in Kipley’s small intestine,” Haugen said. “And we recognized it immediately. We were shocked. It was water bead material.”

Water bead accidents have been linked to an estimated 4,500 emergency room visits over a four-year period according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

They can contribute to hearing loss, infections, bowel obstructions, blocked airways, and even death.

“Out of the package, when water beads are dry, they’re so, so small and so they’re very easy to spill and get lost in someone’s house,” said Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Lauren Kirchner. “I’ve talked to so many parents who bought them for their older children, but then somehow their younger children got them and either ate them or even breathed them in. And then once they’re inside their bodies, those water beads can continue to expand in their intestines or even in their lungs.”

Another problem — symptoms from ingesting a water bead can seem like an ordinary stomach bug.

“Doctors can have a hard time diagnosing that a water bead is to blame because often they don’t even show up on an x-ray,” Kirchner said.

The Toy Association, an industry group, told CR, that consumers should take care to follow age recommendations on water bead packaging.

Kipley is now 7, and Ashley is warning other parents about the dangers no matter the age of the child.

“They should not sell water beads as toys,” Haugen said. “They should not market water beads as toys. They are not safe.”