Healthwatch: World Kidney Day

Thursday is World Kidney Day — a global campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of our kidneys. Here in the U.S., an estimated 37 million people are affected by kidney disease.

The National Kidney Foundation said around 90 % of those with the disease don’t even know they have it.

CKD or Chronic Kidney Disease happens when the kidneys are damaged and lose their ability to keep you healthy by filtering waste and toxins from your blood.

“Kidney disease is a silent disease. So by the time you develop symptoms, you really are in kidney failure and it’s an irreversible damage,” said Dr. Sylvia Rosas, president of the National Kidney Foundation.

Transplantation is the only therapy right now that gives you your kidney function back. Experts said early detection and action are key. Once kidneys fail - dialysis or a transplant is needed.

Advocates want kidney health to be a part of normal conversation with your doctor. They said right now, it’s not a norm, but they encourage you to not be afraid to ask how your kidney health is at your next visit.