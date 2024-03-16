Dollywood opens for 39th season; here’s what you can expect this year

You know it’s springtime because the Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge has just opened for the season.

Dollywood has started its 39th season.

This year, there is a new area opening in late May that celebrates the iconic Dolly Parton. It’s called the ‘Dolly Parton Experience.’

The park also has a new show for you and your family to enjoy.

“A brand new hour-long production show that is unbelievable. The talent in this, it’s called ‘From the Heart.’ it kinda traces Dolly from her origins in the Smokies all the way to being a rockstar, which of course she is now,” said Ellen Liston, with Dollywood.

