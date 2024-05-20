74º
Join Insider

News

Send us your graduation pics for a chance to be featured on TV! 🎓

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pin It, Insider, Graduation
(Pixabay)

Earning your degree is no easy feat, so the graduates of the Class of 2024 deserve all the recognition - and that includes, of course, photo ops!

Recommended Videos

Know someone who’s graduating? Snap a photo of them at their graduation ceremony, and send it our way via Pin It. You may even see your loved one on our social media platforms, or even on TV!

Not sure how to use Pin It? Don’t worry, it’s a piece of cake!

How to use Pin It:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It under the “Graduation” channel
  • Include the name of the graduate and their school in the description (optional)
  • Hit submit
  • Be on the lookout for your photos during our newscasts on our social media platforms!

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Recommended Videos