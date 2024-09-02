Former Richmond resident among six hostages found dead in Gaza

This undated photo shows Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza. On Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, the Hostages Families Forum announced the death of Hersh Goldberg-Polin while in Hamas captivity. (The Hostages Families Forum via AP)

Israel said early Sunday that it had recovered the bodies of six hostages captured during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack that ignited the Gaza war, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, whose parents had led a high-profile campaign for the captives’ release.

The military said the six were killed shortly before Israeli forces were to rescue them and that the bodies were found in a tunnel beneath the southern Gaza city of Rafah. The news sparked calls for mass protests by families of the hostages who said they could have been returned alive in a cease-fire deal.

Recommended Videos

Goldberg-Polin and four other hostages were taken from a music festival where Palestinian militants killed scores of people. The sixth was captured from a nearby farming community.

The six victims have been identified as 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 25-year-old Ori Danino, 24-year-old Eden Yerushalmi, 27-year-old Almog Sarusi, 33-year-old Alexander Lobanov and 40-year-old Carmel Gat.

President Joe Biden released a statement in response to the tragedy, saying that he was devasted and outraged.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin is set to be laid to rest in Jerusalem.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on Tuesday in remembrance of him and has issued the following statement regarding the murder of Hersh Goldberg-Polin:

After 330 agonizing days since the brutal terrorist attack on Israel on October 7th that left more than 1,200 dead and hundreds more held hostage, Johnathan Polin and Rachel Goldberg woke up to unimaginable news that no parent should ever receive. Suzanne and I are angered and heartbroken by the death of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a senseless murder at the hands of terrorists. Today, Virginians, Americans, and the world join the Goldberg-Polin family and the Keneseth Beth Israel Synagogue in prayer Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Sen. Mark Warner released a statement, too: