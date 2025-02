University of Virginia students, faculty and staff have been urged to shelter in place as police search for a suspect in the Alderman area.

UVA Police said the suspect is a 6-foot-4-inch man wearing a gray hoodie. If you see him, you’re advised to avoid the suspect and call 911.

At this time, the police have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding this incident.

