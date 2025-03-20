Man dead, deputy placed on leave after shooting in Smyth County

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead and a deputy has been placed on leave after a shooting early Thursday morning, according to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at about 12:41 a.m. in the 4200 block of Bluegrass Trail in Saltville, Virginia.

As reported by the sheriff’s office, after a Smyth County deputy arrived at the scene, a man approached them while armed with a gun. Authorities say the man was shot by the deputy and did not survive.

The incident is now being investigated by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations(BCI).

Officials report that the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the investigation by the BCI, per the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office policy.