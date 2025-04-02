Virginia lawmakers gear up for battle during session return

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia General Assembly will be busy on Wednesday, working to sort through hundreds of bills for which Governor Glenn Youngkin has proposed amendments.

Among those pieces of legislation are 205 amendments to the state budget, which include bills that address national issues like immigration cooperation and federal government downsizing.

“One of the governor’s amendments is to require local governments to cooperate with ICE. I think that’s something that’s got to be in there. We’ve got to get that passed,” said State Sen. Glen Sturtevant, (R) 12th District.

Additionally, the proposed budget change also includes a push to bolster Virginia’s rainy-day fund by $300 million in the wake of widespread layoffs at federal agencies across the Commonwealth. Youngkin hopes to use those funds to support unemployed federal workers in Virginia.

“That investment has already been made, and to add additional money to the rainy day fund means that we are not making investments where we actually could be,” said State Sen. Lashrecse Aird, (D) 13th District.

On Wednesday, lawmakers must also tackle the governor’s amendments to 159 bills.

One of those amended bills deals with alerting school parents each year about the safe storage of firearms and prescription medication.

Governor Youngkin added a clause to alert parents if a student is dealing with gender dysphoria in the classroom.

“I expect that the Republican caucus will support our Republican governor and say that he’s making good changes to most of the legislation,” said Del. Mike Cherry (R), 74th District.

Another amended bill includes legislation to regulate license plate readers used by law enforcement.

The governor wants data to be retained for 30 days instead of 21 days.

He also amended a bill limiting social media use for kids and teenagers under the age of 16.

“I’m going to ask my Senate colleagues to accept his amendments around my social media bill. We could see legislators accept his amendments on the cell phone policy bill,” said State Sen. Schuyler VanValkenburg (D), 16th District.

The showdown between lawmakers is now becoming a talking point on the campaign trail, with statewide and statehouse races on the ballot this fall.

If amendments are rejected, the governor can either sign the original bill or veto it, including the state budget.