Joe Bean’s in Forest and Lynchburg giving away free coffee to first 100 customers

You can stop by for a fresh brew starting at 9 a.m.

(Unsplash)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Joe Bean’s in Forest and Lynchburg will be giving a free cup of joe to their first 100 customers on Monday.

Starting at 9 a.m., you can stop by for a fresh brew and a little morning pick-me-up at the following locations:

  • 2123 Lakeside Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24501
  • 15173 Forest Rd, Forest, VA 24551

For more than 25 years, the popular coffee shop has been brewing connections and making an impact on the community by supporting school fundraisers, food banks and animal shelters.

