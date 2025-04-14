Joe Bean’s in Forest and Lynchburg giving away free coffee to first 100 customers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Joe Bean’s in Forest and Lynchburg will be giving a free cup of joe to their first 100 customers on Monday.

Starting at 9 a.m., you can stop by for a fresh brew and a little morning pick-me-up at the following locations:

2123 Lakeside Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24501

15173 Forest Rd, Forest, VA 24551

For more than 25 years, the popular coffee shop has been brewing connections and making an impact on the community by supporting school fundraisers, food banks and animal shelters.