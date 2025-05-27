Do kids need a summer sleep schedule?

With summer break just around the corner, some parents may let their kids stay up later than usual.

However, that might not be such a good idea.

“I think a little relaxation in the summer is totally fine and warranted for all the hard work your kids have been doing all year at school. But on the other hand, if you’re noticing bedtime slip a lot later, like more than an hour later, then that’s a little concerning because especially whenever summer is about to end, you have to shift backwards,” explained Brian Chen, MD, sleep specialist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Chen said the later your child’s bedtime is during the summer, the tougher it’s going to be to transition back during the school year.

In some cases, it could take them weeks or even months to readjust.

He said it’s natural for kids to want to stay up later in the summer since the sun stays out for longer in the evenings, and it’s okay to have some flexibility with that.

But ultimately, it’s best to keep a consistent bedtime.

He said many kids also have sports and other activities during the summer, so getting enough sleep is important for that too.

“If you go to bed too late and you have to wake up early in the summertime, then you’re going to be missing out on a couple of minutes, a couple of hours of sleep, and that can significantly affect your day. So, for kids and teenagers, it can really affect your mood, your behavior, your cognitive performance, and even your performance in sports and other extracurriculars,” said Dr. Chen.

He also advises parents to be mindful of screentime before bed.

Research shows blue light exposure can disrupt our sleep cycles.