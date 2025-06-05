CDC issues travel warning due to rise in measles cases

The CDC recently issued a travel warning for Americans as measles cases continue to rise around the world.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that spreads to others through coughing and sneezing.

Recommended Videos

“Most cases of measles in this country, and most of the outbreaks that we’ve had, began with someone who was not fully vaccinated against measles traveling internationally where measles is incredibly common. So right now, there are widespread cases of measles in most parts of the world including Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East,” said Camille Sabella, MD, pediatric infectious disease specialist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Dr. Sabella said unvaccinated children are most at risk for complications from measles, which is why he recommends the MMR vaccine.

The MMR vaccine has been around for decades and is highly effective in protecting against measles, mumps and rubella.

Dr. Sabella said the first dose is administered around 12 months old and the second dose between four and six years old.

Side effects are usually brief and may include soreness at the injection site, a fever and mild rash.

“Although the MMR vaccine is not approved for children less than 12 months, we do make an exception for infants between six and 12 months who are going to be traveling internationally,” he said. “And it’s really important that everybody has at least one dose of measles vaccine at least two to four weeks prior to travel.”

If you recently traveled abroad and notice any kind of rash, high fever, cough, runny nose or red watery eyes, it’s important to seek medical care.

However, be sure to call before you go in since you could be infectious.