Va Department of Corrections implements heat relief measures for prisons without air conditioning

Summer is here, and government agencies like the Virginia Department of Corrections are prepping for the warm weather.
The Corrections Department is taking significant steps to cool facilities without air-conditioning for their 22,000 inmates, which will include:
- Installing fans
- Providing extra ice and water pouches
- Adjusting the scheduling and locations of some activities
- Misting fans in some facilities
- Smoke exhaust fans in some facilities to increase airflow
Corrections team members will conduct temperature checks multiple times a day to ensure all facilities stay within safe ranges and all heat mitigation equipment is functioning properly.