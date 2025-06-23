Krispy Kreme celebrates Fourth of July early with Stars, Stripes and Sweetness doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is celebrating America’s birthday early with stars, stripes and sweetness.

The chain is launching a Fourth of July collection, featuring a vanilla Cookies & Kreme Liberty crunch doughnut. It’s a doughnut filled with vanilla cookies & cream filling and then dipped in white icing and topped with vanilla cookies, patriotic sprinkles and white icing drizzle. You can enjoy these limited edition doughnuts from now until July 4.

And, to score a freebie, be sure to stop by Krispy Kreme on Independence Day! Customers who wear red, white and blue will be able to get a free glazed doughnut.