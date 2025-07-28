Why parents shouldn’t ignore air quality alerts

Air quality alerts are common in the summer, and they might be easy to overlook.

But at the end of the day, they’re something parents should keep top of mind.

“Stay informed and pay attention to the air quality index. Poor air quality is not just an inconvenience – it’s a health risk, especially for the kids,” explained Fariba Rezaee, MD, pediatric pulmonologist for Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Dr. Rezaee said the air quality index shows how polluted the air is day to day.

It uses a color-coded system where green means the air is good all the way up to maroon, which signals hazardous conditions.

She encourages parents to keep an eye on the index and limit time outdoors when it reaches orange or higher.

At this level, kids may start experiencing symptoms like eye irritation, coughing or shortness of breath.

Dr. Rezaee said children are particularly sensitive to air pollution for a few key reasons.

“First, because their organs are still developing. The second is that since they breathe faster, they’re being exposed to these harmful fine particles more than adults,” Dr. Rezaee said. “Kids who have underlying diseases, like asthma or heart disease, are even more sensitive.”

Dr. Rezaee added it’s also important for adults to limit their time outdoors when the air quality is poor, especially for older adults and those with chronic health conditions.