Flesh-eating bacteria reported in Florida

Multiple cases of flesh-eating bacteria have been reported in Florida.

But what exactly is that and do locals and tourists need to be concerned?

Recommended Videos

“Infections with Vibrio vulnificus bacteria are common during the months of May through October when the water is warmer. They tend to thrive and multiply during that time, especially after hurricanes, or if there’s been storms, or any type of flooding,” explained Lyssette Cardona, MD, infectious disease specialist at Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Cardona said this type of flesh-eating bacteria is found in warm, brackish seawater along coastlines in the United States and around the world.

It can be contracted by eating contaminated shellfish, like oysters, clams and mussels, and by ingesting contaminated water while swimming.

While rare, it can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever and chills, and in more severe cases, flesh-eating infections and even death.

Dr. Cardona said the best way to protect yourself is to thoroughly cook raw shellfish and avoid swimming in contaminated water.

“It is important that if you have any immunocompromising conditions, such as liver disorders, that you avoid contact with contaminated water, avoid swallowing any type of seawater, or brackish water, shower after swimming, and monitor for any alerts that the department of health may place in areas that may be more contaminated,” she advised.

She adds that people with open wounds need to be careful too and should cover any cuts or scrapes with a water-proof bandage.

If you suspect you’ve contracted Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, you should consult with your medical provider.